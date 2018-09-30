Amal Emergency Service Bill to be presented in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: PTI lawmaker Seema Zia will present an emergency service bill in the Sindh Assembly, named after a 10-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet in Karachi.



Amal Umer lost her life after she was hit by a stray bullet during a police encounter in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony area on the eve of Independence Day.



In a tweet, President Arif Alvi said he had requested Zia to rename the 'Sindh Emergency Service Bill' in Amal's memory.

"After my visit to Amal's house for condolence, @DrSeemaSZia MPA informed me that she was going to move a bill she had prepared called the 'Sindh Emergency Service Bill'.

On my request she gladly named it the 'Sindh Amal Emergency Service Bill' in her memory. Amal will save lives," the president Tweeted.



Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had taken a suo motu notice of Amal's death after her parents alleged that a private hospital had refused to provide treatment to the injured child.



Amal's aggrieved parents have stressed that they want to ensure other residents of the city do not have to face the situation they had undergone.

"We don't want any compensation for our daughter's death. We just want to make sure that what we faced does not happen with anyone else," Amal's mother Beenish told the media.

The deceased child's father Umer had said: "Our daughter will not come back to life but we want the problems [that led to her death] to be eradicated. We want laws to be passed to solve the issues, be them at the police’s end or the hospitals."

"We shouldn’t address things when a tragedy occurs, even though we have already faced this tragedy," Amal's father added.