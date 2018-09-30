Government should quit efforts to roll back CPEC: Rafique

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday stressed that the government should quit its attempts to roll back the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.



Speaking to party leaders in Lahore, Rafique said the government's failure was evident from its foreign policy.

"The government is trying to sabotage the CPEC project but it should quit its attempts to do so," the PML-N leader said.

Further, the former minister also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for 'destroying public institutions.'

"The current government is destroying [public] institutions that we had improved," the PML-N leader said. "We revived the railways department but the government seems to be inclined on destroying it."

Moreover, Rafique expressed his disappointment with the Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad's attitude towards 'honest officers' of the department.

"Sheikh Rasheed has given proof of his ignorance by mistreating honest officers," he said.

The PML-N leader also criticised the government for increasing the prices of essential commodities like electricity and gas.

"They are unable to take the country's affairs forward. They are incapable and inexperienced," he added.