Men arrested for thrashing cop in Karachi

KARACHI: Four men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly beating a policeman at the Khayban-e-Shahbaz area of the metropolis.



Police maintained that the cop deployed at the Sahil police station was on his way to the station when four men coming in a vehicle stopped him at a signal, and later assaulted him in broad daylight.

Eyewitnesses said that the men appeared to be intoxicated, and the policeman doesn't look to be at fault.

Police have arrested two men involved in the incident, while their other two accomplices are on the run.

Sources said that one of the arrestees is the son of a prominent personality and the law enforcement authority is under pressure from certain circles to not take action against him.

Meanwhile, police have nominated all four men at the Darakhshan police station and carrying out raids to arrest the absconders.

The suspects nominated in the case are; Rohail Hasaan, Sandeep Kumar, Nikal Tikwai and Parosoi Tikwai. Sandeep Kumar and Rohail Hassan are under custody.

Police included anti-terror clauses in the case. According to the FIR, Sandeep and his aides attacked at the policeman with iron rods.