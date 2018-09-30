FBR extends deadline to file tax returns till Nov 30

The last date for filing the returns for 2016-17 was earlier announced to be September 30, 2018. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has further extended the deadline to file annual income tax returns and wealth statements to November 30, 2018.



The last date for filing the returns for 2016-17 was earlier announced to be September 30, 2018 as The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA), in a letter to the FBR chairperson, had sought an extension in the deadline to file returns for 2018.

The PTBA had stated that tax return forms were uploaded on August 17 after amendments and it was difficult to file tax returns in 11 days.

The PTBA had sought for the deadline to be extended to October 16.

All those whose annual salary from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 above Rs.400,000 are required to file their income tax returns along with wealth statement for the financial year 2017-18.

Usually, the FBR extends the deadline many times a year to encourage people to file their returns.