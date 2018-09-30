Ada Jaffery becomes first Pakistani woman nominated for Madella Award

The Madella Award was given to a Belgian candidate. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Ada Jaffery, the Deputy Secretary of the Women Sports Commission in Pakistan Olympic Association made the nation proud by being the first Pakistani woman nominated for Madella Award in Lausanne, Switzerland at The Olympic Museum.

She is also first Pakistani to attend the Executive Masters in the Management of Sports Organization (MEMOS) that is the most esteemed academic program of the International Olympic Committee Olympic Solidarity.

Her research project titled “Developing a Model of Education based on Personal Development, Life Skills and Olympic Knowledge to Empower the National Team Athletes of Pakistan” was nominated for the prestigious Alberto Madella Award along with nominees from Australia, Belgium and Mexico.

The Madella Award, however, was given to a Belgian candidate.

Nevertheless, Ada’s project was considered as the best amongst candidates from Canada, Germany, Ukraine, Slovenia and Belize.

According to a message from Pakistan Olympic Association, Ada has become the first Pakistani to complete this degree with distinction.

“It is a big honour for the country,” says POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mehmood.

A total of 33 candidates from across the globe presented their projects at the Olympic Museum and were given their diplomas by IOC member Patrick Baumann, who is also the Secretary General of FIBA.

“Ms Ada Jaffery is the first woman to have been selected by the POA for this prestigious course keeping in line with its policy of gender empowerment,” he said.

POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan praised Ada Jaffery’s academic excellence at this global platform.

“I am glad to share that Ms Ada will be speaking at MEMOS Convention II on the concept of “Global Olympic Schools” to be held at Portugal later in December 2018.” Arif said.

He added that it is indeed a proud moment for the country because such an achievement by a Pakistani woman depicts the other side of the story in contradiction to what is portrayed on local and international media