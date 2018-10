Geo.tv/Qamar Ali Mastoi

KARACHI: A fire erupted on the fourth-floor parking area of building on the city's I.I. Chundrigar Road during the early hours of Monday morning, Geo News reported, citing fire officials.



A representative from the emergency response team, including the fire brigade, said at least four of their vehicles were engaged in attempting to control and douse the blaze.



A snorkel has also arrived at the scene of the fire.