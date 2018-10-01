Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Emirati man holds a falcon. Photo: AFP/ File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has permitted the export of falcons to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has written a letter to the UAE Embassy permitting them to export 150 falcons from Pakistan to the Gulf nation.

The falcons are being exported for UAE's Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, according to the letter.

“The esteemed Embassy may export 150 falcons from Pakistan to UAE, for personal use of His Highness Sheikh Muhammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” the letter dated September 27 stated.

The letter further said that the falcons can be exported from Karachi airport.

The permission for the export comes despite a ban on hunting of rare and migratory birds. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also banned the hunting of falcons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Criticising the government's decision to permit the export, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Fasial Karim Kundi said the move is 'illegal'.

"Will these 150 falcons be bought from hunters and smugglers?" he asked.