PCB, BCCI go head to head in legal battle today

DUBAI: The cricket boards of Pakistan and India will go head to head today over a dispute on the latter's refusal to play a bilateral cricket series.



Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are involved in a dispute over an agreement signed in April 2014 to play bilateral matches. India, however, did not honour the agreement and PCB filed a notice of dispute with the International Cricket Committee (ICC) last November claiming damages from the BCCI.

The ICC's Dispute Resolutions Committee will be the arbitrator in the case which will be heard at its headquarters in Dubai over three days from October 1 to October 3.

The PCB is being represented by Khwaja Ahmad Hosain, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Alexandros Panayides of Clifford Chance, London, Lawyers from Clifford Chance, London.

Lawyers from LMA Ebrahim Hosain, Pakistan, Salman Naseer, PCB GM Legal Affairs.

The Dispute Panel hearing the matter comprises Michael Beloff QC, Chairperson, Jan Paulsson Annabelle Bennett.

Pakistan has claimed damages from India for not playing any bilateral cricket with them despite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which guaranteed six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.