Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 01 2018
By
Web Desk

ECP orders inquiry against PTI leader Aleem Khan

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday ordered an inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Abdul Aleem Khan for submitting fake affidavits.

Chief election commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Mehmood Raza Khan heard a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Sadiq had moved the ECP against Aleem for filing fake affidavits to support his petition to declare NA-122, Lahore by-election results null and void as they were held under previous delimitation.

In his petition, the PML-N leader further stated that the Punjab senior minister had also submitted fake affidavits regarding transfer of votes in the NA-122 constituency.

Accepting Sadiq’s petition, the ECP directed him to submit his plea in sessions court.

The ECP also ordered an inquiry against the Punjab senior minister.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM