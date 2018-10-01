Nana Patekar sends legal notice to Tanushree Dutta over sexual harassment claims

Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta. Photo: File

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar on Monday served a legal notice to actress Tanushree Dutta saying that she has leveled false accusations of sexual harassment against him.



“A legal notice has already been sent to her and she will receive it today. The notice that I have sent is a standard one — denying allegations and asking for an apology,” said Patekar’s lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar, according to a FirstPost report.

Last week, Tanushree alleged Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of her 2008 film Horn OK Please. During an interview, the actress said that Patekar’s reputation of sexual misconduct is well known in the Hindi film industry, but little has been done about it.

Further, when Patekar's lawyer was informed that journalist Janice Sequeira, assistant director Shyni Shetty and actor Daisy Shah had corroborated Tanushree’s account, he said his client will hold a press conference soon.

“I can’t say much now. I have absolutely no idea why she [Tanushree] is talking about it now but she may be have some reasons to do it. Patekar will come to Mumbai today or tomorrow and address a press conference. Let him come back and talk, that is the best way to know. Tomorrow he should be definitely here,” Shirodkar added.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Tanushree had said that she is putting together a “team of lawyers and advocates” to defend herself.