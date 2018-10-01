Opposition senators object to govt inviting Saudi Arabia as partner in CPEC

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The senators belonging to opposition parties have objected over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to make Saudi Arabia a partner in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and to hand it Reko Dik mine project.

During a session on Monday, Senator Raza Rabbani said Parliament should have been taken into confidence before Saudi Arabia was invited to become the third partner in CPEC.

He objected to the government’s move, asking if CPEC was being reviewed or plans were under way to dilute it.

The senator further said that no statement was issued from the prime minister, except for this that Saudi Arabia was offered to set up an oil refinery in Gwadar.

Moreover, Rabbani expressed doubt over China being approached before PM Imran offered Saudi Arabia to become a partner in CPEC. He said it seemed as if China was agreeing to the Pakistani government’s move despite not wanting to do so.

About the Reko Dik project, Rabbani said the leaders in Balochistan should have been taken on board since Reko Dik is situated in the province.

He added all this meant violation of the Constitution.

While announcing protest against the decision, Senator Hasil Bizenjo said all the senators of National Party — to which he belongs — would demonstrate outside the Parliament until an explanation is given regarding the matter.

“Has the Balochistan Assembly dissolved that decisions for the province are being taken by the federal government,” Bizenjo asked.