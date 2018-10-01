NA passes resolution against Indian firing on AJK PM’s helicopter

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against Indian firing on the helicopter of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.



The resolution tabled by Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the firing on the civilian helicopter of the AJK prime minister. It further states that the firing took place within the airspace of Azad Kashmir.

The incident took place on Sunday when Prime Minister Haider’s helicopter came under Indian fire while flying close to the Line of Control (LoC). The firing happened in Havaily district in Poonch sector while Raja Farooq Haider was on his way to a nearby village to give condolences to the family of a local politician who had died.

"My helicopter had not even committed any violation and was flying well within our side of the LoC when Indian troops opened fire," Haider said in a statement from Islamabad.

According to regulations traditionally followed by both the countries, it is necessary for the forces to inform each other beforehand about the mobility of military aircraft. The exercise is not mandatory for the movement of civil helicopters.