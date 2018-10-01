PM Khan accepts Angela Merkel's invitation to visit Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel telephoned Imran Khan to congratulate him on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday accepted German Chancellor Angela Merkel's invitation to visit Germany during a telephonic conversation between the two leaders, according to a statement issued by the PM's Office.



Merkel telephoned Khan to congratulate him on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan. She emphasised the importance of deepening bilateral relations, expressed desire to expand cooperation in diverse fields and work together on issues of mutual interest at the regional and global levels, the statement said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the German chancellor for her call, and expressed the desire for further enhancing bilateral relations with Germany into a mutually beneficial, broad-based and long-term partnership.

He said that Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in Europe and there is a substantial potential for cooperation in the spheres of energy and automobile sectors, and investment in hydroelectric power generation, it read further.

Khan also briefed the German chancellor on the regional situation, especially the importance of a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and relations with India.

He underscored the need for resumption of comprehensive dialogue with India to address all outstanding issues.

On the occasion, Chancellor Merkel invited PM Khan to visit Germany at his earliest convenience, the statement added. The prime minister accepted the invitation.