Another child hit by stray bullet in Karachi

KARACHI: Another child was hit by a stray bullet in the metropolis in the third such case in over a month.



Ten-year-old, Arman, was injured after he was hit by a stray bullet in Karachi’s Orangi Town area on Monday night.

Police said the 10-year-old was hit by a stray bullet in the left leg. He was taken to Civil Hospital for treatment and is said to be stable, police added.

Speaking to the media, Arman’s family said, "The bullet came from nowhere and pierced his leg."

Last week, a seven-year-old student who was hit by a stray bullet in Karachi's Saeedabad area passed away on Sunday morning.

Aqsa was hit by a bullet during the assembly session at her school. The injured child was rushed to Civil Hospital, from where she was taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). The seven-year-old remained under treatment for 48 hours in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, after which she lost the battle for her life. According to the doctors, the bullet had damaged Aqsa's lungs.

In August, 10-year-old Amal Umer lost her life after she was hit by a stray bullet during a police encounter in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony area on the eve of Independence Day.