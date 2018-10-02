FM Qureshi to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi meets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: File

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today (Tuesday).

Bilateral issues and regional security matters are expected to be discussed during their meeting.

Qureshi is also scheduled to meet National Security Adviser John Bolton in Washington today.

The foreign minister and Pompeo first held talks in Islamabad earlier this month. Following the talks between the two, Qureshi had said that the disconnect between Pakistan and US was addressed in the meeting and both sides agreed to 'reset' their bilateral relations.

Qureshi had also said that the next round of negotiations between the respective authorities will be held in Washington. "I will meet Secretary Pompeo during my visit to the United Nations General Assembly," he had said.



The foreign minister, who is in the United States, earlier represented Pakistan in the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.



Last week, Qureshi met Donald Trump at a reception the US president held for world leaders attending the UNGA and said that he requested him to "rebuild the cordial relations that we have enjoyed in the past."

The foreign minister said he received a “positive response” from President Trump who said the US also intends to “rebuild” relations.

