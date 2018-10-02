Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Malala’s portrait unveiled at London gallery

LONDON: Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai’s portrait has been unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Malala’s father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, took to Twitter to announce the news.

Yousafzai shared that the portrait of Malala by Shirin Nishat has a poem inscribed on it which is written by Pushto poet Rahmat Shah Sayel.

“We are grateful to the artist for creating this wonderful piece of art depicting strength, resilience and courage,” he wrote.

Malala is currently studying at Oxford University and is an advocate for girls' education.

She was shot by a Taliban gunman in 2012 while sitting in her school bus in Swat Valley.

