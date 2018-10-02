DRF’s cyber harassment helpline receives accolades at UN’s Solutions Summit

Nighat Dad speaks at the Solutions Summit-File Photo

The Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) received accolades for its innovative cyber harassment helpline at the Solutions Summits held by the United Nations.

The summit was held on the 25, 26 and 27 of September in New York.



The helpline was among the 10 solutions selected at the summit which “lift up and advance the work of exceptional teams already developing innovative solutions that address the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”. It was established in December 2016 and provides free of cost guidance to people on how to tackle cyber-harassment.

The helpline, in the words of DRF, aims to provide legal advice, digital security assistance and psychological counselling for victims of online harassment and violence. “Future plans include expanding our legal network to become country-wide so that on the ground assistance can be provided to victims effectively,” it added.

Other solutions selected by the Solutions Summits focused on various SDGS, including education, agriculture, peace, etc.