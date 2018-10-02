Suicide bomber in Afghanistan targets election rally

A suicide bomber blew himself up at an election campaign rally in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Tuesday and casualties were likely, Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council, said. Photo: AFP file

A suicide bomber blew himself up at an election rally in Afghanistan´s eastern province of Nangarhar on Tuesday, killing at least seven people and wounding 25, officials said, warning that the toll was likely to climb.

Campaigning for the October 20 parliamentary election began on Friday and security officials have warned that campaign meetings would be vulnerable to attack by militant groups.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman of the provincial governor, said at least seven bodies had been taken to hospital, but other officials said the total was likely to be much higher.

Around 250 people were attending the rally in Kama district outside the provincial capital of Jalalabad, said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council, adding that at least 20 were killed and dozens more wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Militant group Daesh has claimed a series of attacks this year that have killed scores of people in Nangarhar, on the border