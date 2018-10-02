Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for laser physics work

An image provided by the Royal Academy of Sciences on Oct. 2, 2018, shows the winners of the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics, from left to right: American Arthur Ashkin, Frenchman Gerard Mourou and Canada's Donna Strickland.

STOCKHOLM: Three researchers on Tuesday shared the Nobel Physics Prize for inventions in the field of laser physics which have paved the way for advanced precision instruments used in industry and medicine, the jury said.



Arthur Ashkin of the United States won one half of the prize, while Gerard Mourou of France and Donna Strickland of Canada shared the other half.

"The inventions being honoured this year have revolutionized laser physics," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said as it awarded the trio the $1 million prize. "Advanced precision instruments are opening up unexplored areas of research and a multitude of industrial and medical applications," it said.

The Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded Monday to two researchers from the United States and Japan for advances in discovering how the body's immune system can fight off the scourge of cancer.

The next Nobel to be awarded will be for chemistry. The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be named Friday.

No literature prize is being given this year, but the Swedish Academy that awards the prestigious prize is still in the limelight. Jean-Claude Arnault, a French citizen who is a major cultural figure in Sweden, is at the centre of a sex abuse and financial crimes scandal that has tarnished the academy and forced it to take a year off in its deliberations.

The 72-year-old was sentenced on Monday, just minutes before the award ceremony for the medicine prize began, to two years in prison for the rape of a woman seven years ago. He denied the charges.