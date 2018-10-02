ECC defers hike in power tariff

Finance Minister Asad Umar chairs a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in Islamabad. Photo: FILE

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Tuesday deferred a hike in electricity tariff, information minister Fawad Chaudhry said in Islamabad.



Speaking at a press conference together with Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar, Chaudhry said that currently the power tariff was not being increased.

The minister was briefing the media after a meeting of the ECC in Islamabad. He said the prices of electricity would be revised after presentation of a report by the auditor general.

Earlier, Finance Minister Asad Umar presided over the ECC meeting, which allowed export of one million metric ton (1-MMT) surplus sugar.

It approved issuance of salary for the month of August 2018 to the employees of Pakistan Steel Mill, read a statement issued after the meeting. On the proposal of Ministry of Commerce, the ECC also accorded approval to revised cess rates of tobacco.

Moreover, the meeting directed formation of a special committee comprising members from Finance, Power Division, Auditor General of Pakistan, Ministry of Petroleum and FBR to address various issues relating to K-Electric.