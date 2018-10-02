Tea import increases 4.77 per cent in two months

File photo

ISLAMABAD: Tea imports into the country during the first two-month of the current financial year increased by 4.77 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.



About 37,359 metric ton of tea worth US $101.99 million was imported in order to fulfil the domestic requirements as compared to the import of 32,321 metric tons valuing US $96.412 million of the same period last year.

However, the import of dry fruit and nuts into the country during the period under review reduced by 97.10 per cent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Food group import during the last two months reduced by 15.50 per cent as different food commodities worth US $949.071 million were imported in order to tackle the domestic requirements.

The import of milk cream and milk for infants reduced by 15.17 per cent.