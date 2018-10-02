Indian police arrest JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik

JLKF Chairman Yasin Malik arrested by India police in occupied Kashmir on October 02, 2018

SRINAGAR: Indian police on Tuesday arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik in occupied Kashmir.



A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued said that a police party raided the party office and arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the arrest came ahead of the sham local bodies elections in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK). Kashmiri leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik had called for a complete boycott of the elections.

India’s National Investigation Agency also carried out raids at the residence of a prominent businessman in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a complete shut down and demonstrations are also being observed in IoK’s Kulgam district.