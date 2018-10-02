Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani forces in North Waziristan kill seven terrorists

Tuesday Oct 02, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Seven terrorists were killed when Pakistani forces retaliated to firing in North Waziristan from across the border.

According to a notification issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at a Pakistani check post in North Waziristan.

The Pakistani forces opened retaliatory fire, killing seven terrorists and injuring three others, ISPR stated.

In September, nine terrorists were killed and seven security personnel martyred in an intense exchange of fire during an operation in North Waziristan.

Security forces launched an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's Gharlamai and Spera Kunar Algad areas, an ISPR statement read.

Nine terrorists killed, seven troops martyred in North Waziristan operation

A group of terrorists was reported to have infiltrated from across and been hiding in a compound

A group of terrorists was reported to have infiltrated from across and been hiding in a compound. Nine terrorists were killed with their bodies held during the operation.

During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, the statement read further, seven Pakistan Army soldiers including an officer embraced martyrdom.

