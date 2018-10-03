PM approves induction of 6 more members into federal cabinet: sources

Those likely to be inducted into cabinet include Mohammad Mian Soomro, Azam Swati, Ali Ameen Gandapur, Faisal Vawda and Zartaj Gul Wazir. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved induction of six more ministers in the federal cabinet, sources informed Geo News Tuesday.



This is the fourth time that the cabinet has been expanded in the last two months. The sources said that the new members will include five federal minister and one minister of state.

Those likely to be inducted into the cabinet include Mohammad Mian Soomro, Azam Swati, Ali Ameen Gandapur, Faisal Vawda and Zartaj Gul Wazir, according to sources.

They said that Gandapur is likely to be given portfolio of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Soomro to get Privatisation Commission, Azam Swati to be given Ministry of Science and Technology and Zartaj Gul to be Minister of State for Climate Change.

It is pertinent to mention here that currently the federal cabinet is comprising 28 members — 19 federal ministers, five ministers of state and four advisers to PM.

The prime minister also has four special assistants.