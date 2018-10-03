Imran Nazir, Razzaq aim to prove themselves in Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy

The duo is included in Qalandars squad along with several other international and player development program finds. — Geo News

ABU DHABI: Two of Pakistan’s forgotten stars - Imran Nazir and Abdul Razzaq - aim to prove that they still have a lot of cricket left in them when they will represent Lahore Qalandars in Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy this month.



The duo is included in Qalandars squad along with several other international and player development program finds for the three-day tournament, which will see six T20 teams from different countries aiming to win the title.

For Imran Nazir - who has recovered from career-threatening arthritis - this is the beginning of a new life after a nightmare.

“I have recovered from career-threatening arthritis that kept me away from cricket for four years. It was very hard time for me and recovery was very challenging. I’m grateful to all my fans who have been praying for me and thankful to Allah that I’m back,” he said while talking to this correspondent during Qalandars training session at Zayed Cricket Academy in Abu Dhabi.

“It was a nightmare for me and I have moved on from that. I have forgotten those four years like a one forgets a nightmare. I’m going to start a new life.”

Imran has now promised that he will try to be the same iconic flamboyant batsman as he used to be before disappearing from the scene due to illness.

“Lahore Qalandars have given me an opportunity to return to the cricket field, I am coming back after a long time and I’m thankful to Lahore for this. I’m doing my hard work and In sha Allah I will be able to give my best during Abu Dhabi tournament for Lahore Qalandars. I will entertain my fans once again the way I used to entertain them in past,” he aimed.

All-rounder Abdul Razzaq is also highly motivated for the tournament saying that he will dominate the bowlers during the tournament.

“It’s a very good opportunity for me to show that I’m still able to contribute good enough as a cricketer. I was out of cricket for the last three, four years and this is the best platform for me to prove myself,” he said.

“I will do my best to play in the same manner as I used to play and display positive attacking skills during Abu Dhabi tournament,” Razzaq aimed, saying that he will have an advantage as he has played in Abu Dhabi before and knows the conditions well.

Lahore Qalandars are grouped with Australia’s Hobart Hurricanes and England’s Yorkshire Viking in Abu Dhabi tournament.

The other group includes Boost Defenders from Afghanistan, Titans from South Africa and Auckland Aces from New Zealand.