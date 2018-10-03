PTI, PML-N face off in Senate election today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Ahmad Hassan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shahzad Waseem will face each other in today’s Senate election.



The election on the vacant Senate seat from Punjab will be held today and the provincial election commissioner will perform duties as the presiding officer.

The voting process will take place in the Punjab Assembly from 9am to 4pm.

There are 358 senators of which 185 belong to PTI and its allied parties. The PML-N is expected to get 159 votes of the 162 senators belonging to the party and its allies.

The senate seat fell vacant after Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar was appointed governor Punjab.