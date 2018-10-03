Not mulling over forming government in Punjab: Hamza

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday said his party was not mulling over forming the government in Punjab.



Speaking to the media in Lahore, the Punjab Assembly opposition leader said: "We are not thinking about forming government in Punjab. Let us not discuss this...let us enjoy being part of the opposition."

Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and questioning its performance, Hamza remarked, "What has this government done apart from auctioning buffaloes."



"Those who had spoken against Nawaz Sharif are now being subjected to mockery," he further said.

"This government keeps going back on its word. They had earlier claimed they won't raise gas and electricity tariffs but later went ahead and did the same. Why are lies being propagated everywhere?" the PML-N leader said.

Further, commenting on the Senate election for a vacant seat, Hamza said his party is all set to contest the poll. "Our politics is not aimed at coming to power," Hamza said.

The PML-N leader also spoke about a recent statement by senior party member Rana Mashhood’s statement in which he said PML-N would take over the reins from PTI in Punjab. "The party has no association with Rana Mashhood's statement."



"We just want to expose the rigging that took place in the election," Hamza said. "Even vendors on the street say they voted for PML-N and express their surprise at them [PTI] coming to power."