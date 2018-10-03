Farooq Sattar indicted for Loudspeaker Act violation

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Wednesday was indicted in a case pertaining to violating the Loudspeaker Act.



As the judicial magistrate began hearing the case today, Sattar and others were indicted in the case. However, the MQM-P leader pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Summoning witnesses on October 17, the court adjourned the hearing.

Speaking to journalists outside the city court, Sattar demanded that false cases against workers of MQM should be dismissed. "We want our missing workers to be recovered. Our partnership with the government should not be just all words and no action."

The MQM-P leader also commented on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan. "This project is a game changer. China and Pakistan are partners but India is finding ways to disrupt the CPEC project. The Indian army chief's statement is also a link in the same chain," he said.

Sattar also claimed that his party was responsible for making the circular railway a part of the CPEC projects.