Plots worth millions retrieved during second day of Lahore anti-encroachment drive

A backhoe pictured as it picks up debris from demolished structures. Photo: Geo News screen grab

LAHORE: An anti-encroachment drive in Lahore launched by the district administration and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) entered its second day today (Wednesday).

Teams of LDA and the district administration commenced the operation in the city's Harbanspura and Sabzazar vicinities early in the morning, the Lahore district commissioner confirmed.

The teams began demolishing permanent structures erected near the truck stand in Sabzazar.

Plots, near the motorway, which are reportedly worth millions of rupees were retrieved by the teams, a spokesperson of LDA said. Two plazas and truck stands had been constructed on the illegally occupied land.

The LDA spokesperson reiterated that the Punjab government has a zero tolerance policy for land grabbers.

Members of the district administration and the Lahore Development Authority teams pictured as they monitor the demolition of permanent structures erected in a neighbourhood in Lahore. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

During the drive, the authority expects to retrieve 31,687 kanals of state land, 280 acres land of the forest department, eight plots in the Walled City, 636 kanals of land that belongs to LDA, and 32 plots worth Rs2 billion of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL).



On the first day of its anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday, the LDA demolished the furniture market of land grabber Mansha Bomb. Over 25 showrooms and 20 commercial plots in the market, located at PIA road, were also cleared from illegal land grabbers.

Shopkeepers and residents resorted to protest the demolition, resulting in the arrest of one person by the police on rioting charges.

The drive against land mafia and illegal encroachments in Lahore was launched a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Ministry of Interior to place alleged land grabber Mansha Bomb and his sons on the Exit Control List.