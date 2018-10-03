Did not mention the word 'deal' during my interview: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood on Wednesday said his interview which was aired a day earlier was taken out of context and he made no mention of the word ‘deal’.



Clarifying his statements during an interview on Tuesday, the PML-N leader while speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly said, “I am a political worker who believes in democracy.”

“Whenever I speak about the establishment, I am not referring to the army” he stated.

Criticising the information minister, Mashhood said, “Fawad Chaudhry in a statement two days ago said the judiciary and army is standing behind them.”

“The army is Pakistan’s and we all have a right on it,” he added.

Further, the PML-N leader said, “My interview was taken out of context and there was no mention of the word deal.”

“I have said again and again, this was my own viewpoint,” Mashhood added.

“We have always spoken about upholding the law and have never looked for backdoors,” he continued.

“We have never made a deal nor will allow anyone to do so,” Mashhood asserted.



A day earlier, Mashhood while speaking to Geo News had said that independent candidates, who helped PTI gain majority in Punjab, were now having a “change of hearts”.

“PTI in Punjab holds a small majority. Everyone knows how this majority was secured. The people [independent MPAs] who helped in securing this majority have told me that false promises were made and they are now having a change of hearts,” the PML-N leader said.

DG ISPR expresses disappointment

Soon after Mashhood's statement, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor expressed disappointment and said that the attribution of a vested statement by the PML-N leader was baseless.

"Such irresponsible expressions are detrimental to stability in the country," he said.

PML-N distances itself from Mashhood's statement



The PML-N on Tuesday distanced itself from Mashhood's statement in which he alluded to the provincial government changing hands from the PTI to the PML-N.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Mashhood's statement reflected his personal opinion.

"Rana Mashhood's statement has nothing to do with the PML-N or its leadership," she said in a statement, expressing astonishment over the assertion.

Aurangzeb said the party was seeking an explanation from Mashhood with regard to his statement.