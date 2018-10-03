Shehbaz irked over question regarding if a ‘deal had been made’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday was irked when a reporter questioned him about party leader Rana Mashhood’s statement during an interview a day earlier.



The PML-N president appeared before an accountability court in Islamabad and was questioned by reporters regarding Mashhood’s statement outside the court premises.

Responding to the questions, Shehbaz asserted, “The party has clarified its stance on Mashhood’s statements.”

“He issued an irresponsible statement and I will issue a show-cause notice to him,” he added.

A reporter then asked Shehbaz whether “a deal had been made”. Irked at the question, the PML-N president responded, “Please say something which makes sense.”

A day earlier, Mashhood while speaking to Geo News had alluded to the provincial government changing hands from the PTI to the PML-N and said that matters between the party and establishment had improved.

However, the PML-N had distanced itself from Mashhood's statement and Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had expressed disappointment and said that the attribution of a vested statement by the PML-N leader was baseless.