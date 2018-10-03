Rana Mashood’s PML-N membership suspended

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said Rana Mashhood's party membership has been suspended owing to his controversial statement.



“PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has suspended Rana Mashhood's party membership after his controversial statement,” Aurangzeb said.

The PML-N spokesperson further said, “A three-member committee comprising Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Tanveer has been constituted to interrogate Mashhood regarding his statement.”

The committee will submit a report with its recommendations within two weeks, Aurangzeb added.

"A decision regarding Mashhood will be taken based on the committee's inquiry report," she added.

‘Did not mention the world deal’

Rana Mashhood said the interview which aired a day earlier was taken out of context and he made no mention of the word ‘deal’.

Clarifying his statements during an interview on Tuesday, the PML-N leader while speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly said, “I am a political worker who believes in democracy.”

“Whenever I speak about the establishment, I am not referring to the army” he stated.

Criticising the information minister, Mashhood said, “Fawad Chaudhry in a statement two days ago said the judiciary and army are standing behind them.”

“The army is Pakistan’s and we all have a right on it,” he added.

A day earlier, Mashhood while speaking to Geo News had alluded to the provincial government changing hands from the PTI to the PML-N and said that matters between the party and establishment had improved.



However, the PML-N had distanced itself from Mashhood's statement and Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had expressed disappointment and said that the attribution of a vested statement by the PML-N leader was baseless.

