Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 03 2018
By
Web Desk

NA passes Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 03, 2018

File photo of the National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018 with a majority.

Finance Minister Asad Umar presented the supplementary finance bill as NA Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired a session of the National Assembly.

As the NA speaker initiated the voting process on the bill through verbal voting, opposition members challenged Clause 2 of the amendment and demanded that there should be headcount on it. 

The NA speaker approved the request and during the headcount, 158 voted in favour of Clause 2 while 120 opposed it.

A clause-wise approval of the bill was then sought in the assembly. The last amendment in the bill was presented by a Pakistan Peoples Party member and was regarding the increase in salaries of lawmakers and a request for the right to withdraw pension.

Finance Minister Umar objected to the recommended amendment and said, “It cannot be approved as the country’s economy is not in a state to allow it.”

The National Assembly then rejected four amendments put forth by the opposition, and approved the bill through majority votes.

The NA session was then adjourned.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM