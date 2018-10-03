Ruckus in Senate as opposition protests over information minister’s conduct

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday adjourned senate session till Friday as opposition's protest against Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry intensified over his criticism on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's leader Senator Mushahidullah Khan.



The Senate chairman demanded an apology from the information minister over his remarks on a member in the national assembly. Chaudhry refused to apologise and said: "Why should I apologise from those who looted national exchequer. Mushahidullah Khan appointed his entire family in the PIA".

The opposition members, subsequently, protested over the remarks.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan said Fawad Chaudhry's entire family is thief and called him 'an accomplice of General (retd) Musharraf'. He also demanded the Senate chairman to order Chaudhry to leave the house.

Chaudhry continued his tirade against Senator Mushahidullah despite repeated orders from the Senate Chairman. He ignored Senate Chairman's order to leave the house. The house's proceeding was adjourned for 15 minutes due to pandemonium.

The information minister apologised after the resumption of the session.

"My comments were not meant to hurt anyone but I apologies for my remarks," he said.

But moments later, the information minister again resorted on his attack against Mushahidullah Khan, alleging that the PML-N leader gave jobs and used his influence for the promotions for his relatives in the Pakistan International Airlines.

The comments triggered protest by the opposition benches leading to the adjournment of the session.