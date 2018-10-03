ICC concludes hearing on Pak-India cricket series’ standoff

ISLAMABAD: A three-day hearing before the International Cricket Council over the botched cricket agreement on bilateral series between Pakistan and India concluded on Wednesday.



The Pakistan Cricket Board and The Board of Control for Cricket in India are involved in a dispute over an agreement signed in April 2014 to play bilateral matches.

India, however, did not honor the agreement and PCB filed a notice of dispute with the cricket's governing body last November claiming damages from the BCCI.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is demanding 70 million dollars in compensation from India, saying that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2014 had guaranteed six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

The Dispute Panel hearing the matter comprises Michael Beloff QC, Chairperson, Jan Paulsson Annabelle Bennett.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi, BCCI's former secretary Ratnakar Shetty and former CEO Sundar Raman appeared before the committee.

Sources have claimed that the BCCI authorities have said before the committee that it wants to honour the agreement but does not have the Indian government's approval for it.