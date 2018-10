The earthquake had a depth of 12km and was felt at 10:40 pm

KARACHI: A mild earthquake jolted Sindh and Balochistan bordering areas on Wednesday, said national seismological center. The epicenter of the earthquake was near Kirthar National Park.



The earthquake was of 4.5 magnitudes, according to the seismological center. Fortunately, no loss of life has yet been reported in the wake of the quake.

The earthquake had a depth of 12km and was felt at 10:40 pm.