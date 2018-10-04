It is injustice to ignore madaris' contributions, link them to terrorism: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan observes that three different educational systems in country were the reason for creating a divide in the nation. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while speaking to a delegation of religious scholars on Wednesday, said that it was injustice to ignore contributions of madaris (religious seminaries) and associate them with terrorism.



Khan stressed upon the need for reforms in the education system and said that for nation building, there should be uniformity in the basic educational system and the curriculum for the entire country, according to a statement issued from PM's office.

The prime minister observed that functioning of three different educational systems in the country was the reason for creating division in the nation and giving rise to different cultures.

The delegation included Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Maulana Mohammad Hanif Jalandhari, Sahibzada Abdul Mustafa Hazarvi, Maulana Yaseen Zafar, Maulana Abdul Malik, Dr Maulana Attaur Rehman and Maulana Syed Qazi Niaz Hussain Naqvi.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Minister of State for Interior Sheharyar Afridi were also present at the meeting.

Khan said that improvement in the educational system and the educational curriculum was the priority of his government.

He said that students of religious seminaries had equal rights to excel in all spheres of life in accordance with their talents.

"The main objective behind educational reforms was to end discrimination and help students of madaris to rise in different spheres of life," the prime minister said.

Khan also assured of resolving all the issues of seminaries after consultation with all stakeholders.

Further, matters related to reforms in the education sector, the role and contributions of seminaries were also discussed during the meeting.

The delegation felicitated the prime minister on assuming his office and prayed for his success and his mission in line with the expectations of the nation.

They assured their complete support to the government in all the positive initiatives. The prime minister also thanked the scholars for their support.