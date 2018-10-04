Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 04 2018
By
REUTERS

US Senate Republicans set Kavanaugh procedural vote for as early as Friday

By
REUTERS

Thursday Oct 04, 2018

Protesters demonstrate against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, US, October 3, 2018. AFP/Win McNamee
 

WASHINGTON: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday set up a procedural vote for as early as Friday on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

McConnell, a Republican, filed a petition for a so-called cloture vote, which if successful would limit debate on the Kavanaugh nomination and start the clock ticking on a final 30-hour waiting period before the Senate could vote to confirm the nominee.

After filing a cloture petition, lawmakers must wait one legislative day before proceeding to the cloture vote, according to Senate rules.

That means a cloture vote could come on Friday morning at the soonest.

