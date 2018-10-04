LHC moved against Jahangir Tareen chairing official meetings

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen attends an official meeting. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court was moved on Wednesday against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general secretary Jahangir Tareen chairing a meeting of top government officials despite his lifetime disqualification.

A lawyer filed a petition against Tareen and stated that although the former PTI secretary general had been disqualified by the Supreme Court, he is seen chairing meetings of government officials at the Prime Minister Secretariat.

Tareen had been disqualified by the Supreme Court and thus cannot preside over official meetings, the petitioner said.

Further, the petition upheld that for Tareen to chair meetings is negation of the Supreme Court judgment.

The petitioner requested that the PTI leader be barred from convening and chairing official meetings.

On December 15, 2017, the Supreme Court had disqualified Tareen on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.

The Supreme Court had in its judgment ruled that Tareen cannot be termed honest and stands disqualified for life as per Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. It also said the PTI leader used suspicious terms in his statements to the court, besides not declaring his offshore company.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, who headed the three-member Supreme Court bench hearing the case, ruled that PM Imran was not disqualified as a parliamentarian as the petitioner was not directly affected in the foreign funding case.

The court also ruled that the ECP will impartially investigate the foreign funding claims against the PTI chief by scrutinising accounts up till five years ago.