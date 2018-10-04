Inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi T20 Cup kicks off today

The inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi T20 Cup will feature six T20 teams competing against each other for the title. Photo: File

ABU DHABI: The inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi T20 Cup will kick off today with six teams competing against each other for the title.

The three-day tournament will feature some of the top names in world cricket such as Imran Nazir, Abdul Razzaq, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nuwan Kulasekara, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, Colin Ingram, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Kyle Abbott and Johan Botha.

Lahore Qalandars from Pakistan, Auckland Aces from New Zealand, Hobart Hurricanes from Australia, Yorkshire Vikings from the United Kingdom, Boost Defenders from Afghanistan and Multiply Titans from South Africa will be participating in the tournament.

Speaking to the media, Qalandars vice-captain Abdul Razzaq said, “It is going to be a challenging event for everyone. All the teams comprise exciting players and it will be a treat for cricket fans to watch.”

South Africa’s Albie Morkel who plays for Multiply Titans hailed the tournament and said it can become as huge as the Champions League tournament where domestic teams from different countries play top level cricket.

“Hopefully this competition can grow into something like that [Champions League]. I think it’s important to expose young players to cricket like that,” Morkel added.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between Auckland Aces and Boost Defenders while the second match of the tournament will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Yorkshire Vikings.

The tournament will be broadcast in Pakistan by the country’s first sports channel Geo Super.