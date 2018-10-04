Corruption hearing: Police stop media from 'asking questions' from Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Police on Thursday stopped media persons from asking questions from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif while he appeared in an accountability court.

Nawaz appeared before Accountability court II Judge Arshad Malik, who is hearing the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment corruption references against the former premier and his family.

Police said that as per SP's orders, reporters can exchange greetings with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo but not talk about anything else.

Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris, who was absent at the last hearing owing to an illness, will continue to cross-examine investigation officer Mehboob Alam during the hearing today.



Further, the court has summoned Panamagate joint investigation team (JIT) head and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) star witness Wajid Zia to record his statement in the Flagship Investment corruption references.

At the last hearing, the judge had expressed his displeasure at the defence counsel's absence and had noted that the case had not made any progress in the present week.

He further remarked that the Supreme Court was yet to grant an extension to wrap up the corruption trial.

The trial

The trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017.

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

On July 10, the Supreme Court granted another six-week extension for Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir to conclude the remaining corruption references against Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.