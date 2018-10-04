Karachi girl reported missing had fled home of her own free will

KARACHI: A 14-year-old girl reported missing by parents told police she fled home with a man out of her own free will.



The minor was reported missing by family from PIB colony who said she had gone to school and did not return.

The family staged protests and also approached the police.

The police after the FIR carried out a raid in a house in Surjani Town, where Dua was found alongside a boy named Waqas.

The police had initially presented Waqas as an abductor and told media that the suspect had either abducted or lured the girl into going with him.

However, in her statement to the police, the girl said that she went with Waqas out of her free will and wants to live with him.

The police on their impressive work were praised by MPA Jamal Siddiqui who also announced a reward of Rs10,000 for the personnel.

Late last month, in a similar incident, a bride-to-be, who was said to have been kidnapped by her former fiancé from a beauty salon here in the city, in fact, went with him by her own choice, authorities revealed.

According to police, the woman— who had visited the beauty parlour to book an appointment for a pre-wedding make-up session, including for the mayyoun (one of the traditional marriage-related functions) — instead opted for a court marriage with her former fiancé.