Sidharth Malhotra opens up about 'bond' with Alia Bhatt

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Photo: File

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has said that the bond between him and Alia Bhatt will "always remain".



Sidharth and Alia, who had never publicly admitted that they were in a relationship, reportedly called it quits earlier this year. Soon after, Alia started seeing Ranbir Kapoor and left fans wondering regarding her and Sidharth.

Recently during an interview, Sidharth was questioned about Alia and he said, "We started our journey together, we have done two films. Varun, Alia and I have a deep connect. We've shared many emotions and experiences together. So the bond will always remain."

Further, when asked whether he would work with Alia again, the actor said, “People keep telling us that we should do a film together. But let's see. It's a matter of us getting the right script and a director like Karan Johar. Because only he can manage that. But now he's doing Takht. Everyone is busy with their own journeys."

On the work front, Sidharth is currently busy shooting for Jabariya Jodi in Lucknow opposite Parineeti Chopra.