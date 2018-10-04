Freida Pinto comes out in support of Tanushree Dutta

Actress Freida Pinto has become the latest star to come out in support of Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta who claims veteran actor Nana Patekar sexually harassed her. Photo: Reuters

Actress Freida Pinto has become the latest star to come out in support of Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta who claims veteran actor Nana Patekar sexually harassed her.

Taking to Instagram, Pinto wrote, “Today, I interrupt my feed for a bit from all the fashion week poses to stand by what I truly Believe. I Believe Tanushree Dutta!”

“I don't need to know her personally, neither have been present on that horrendous day she got bullied, abused both sexually and psychologically, intimidated and shut down in order to corroborate her story. However, I do know what Truth, Hurt and Abuse sounds like,” she wrote.

Comparing the case to that of Christine Blasey Ford who has accused US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, the Slum Dog Millionaire star wrote, “The same way millions of people in the world know that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is NOT a Liar or an attention seeking, tantrum throwing overgrown child.”

Adding that it is not easy for anyone to come forward, the 33-year-old said, “I add my voice to the other voices coming out in support of Tanushree's bravery because God knows this is not going to be easy for you, Tanushree. But what you have done is monumental and important and it has to shake the very core of a nation and an ideology that for too long has gotten away with heinous crimes against women and where the ugliness of misogyny has dominated the rights and suppressed any voice that has dared to speak up.”

Urging others to come forward Pinto said, “Even if someone speaks up (and in Tanushree's case- speaks up AGAIN) 10 years later, it doesn't dilute or nullify a factual, verified, double verified truth. Her story is not a carton of milk that expires after a few days, ready to be discarded. So trolls: please do what you do best but it is not going to change the Truth."



"India - Stand Up, Speak Up. Don't look to just your superstars to speak up. Be your own role models and follow the voice of your conscience. Follow the truth and stand by a woman's right to be her own wind keeper. You may just end up setting an example for many others who probably need your grit and courage to speak up. I SUPPORT TANUSHREE DUTTA," she added.