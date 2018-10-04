Vehicle stopped by Lahore cops before kidnapping belongs to Rasheed's son: police

LAHORE: The vehicle, stopped by two cops in Lahore before their kidnapping, belongs to the son of Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rasheed, police said Thursday.



Unknown men had abducted two policemen in Lahore on Wednesday after the duty cops had stopped a vehicle in Ghalib Market area with a girl and a boy present inside, according to police.



The young man present in the car was said to be intoxicated.

The girl had telephoned her accomplices who reached the spot in two vehicles and kidnapped the two policemen, according to the first information report (FIR) of the incident.

Later, the girl and the boy had fled away in their vehicle.

Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rasheed speaks at a press conference. — Geo News

Police said the vehicle, which was initially stopped, belongs to Mehmoodur Rasheed's son.

The law enforcers have booked five people, including the girl, for kidnapping the cops.

Meanwhile, Rasheed rejected the allegations against his son, terming them "fabricated."

"The allegations levelled against my son are fabricated. I have asked him to immediately reach Gulberg police station and become part of the investigation," the provincial minister said, while speaking at a press conference.

He said that if his son or anyone has committed an offence, then they must punished as per the law.

Rasheed vowed to fully cooperate with police in investigation of the event.