FIA arrest former PSB DG Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera on graft charge

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) arrested former Pakistan Sports Board Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera on his alleged involvement in the financial embezzlement in Narowal Sports City.



The FIA maintained that the former director general gave contracts to the chosen few and used below standard construction material for the construction projects.

The investigative agency said that Ganjera was arrested last night and has been shifted to its Gujranwala office on a five-day remand.

FIA said that two more officers of the PSB, Ejaz Akbar and Izhar Ahmed, are nominated in the case.

The sources within FIA said that the sports complex Narowal was made for as many as Rs3 billion. Ganjera remained a self-appointed illegal project director during its construction.

FIA Assitant Director Malik Nasir found embezzlement in a number of items bought for the complex, and the suspects showed fake receipts to the government authorities, which were later disclosed during the investigations.

Sources said that the law enforcement authorities have decided to include Riaz Peerzada, Ahsan Iqbal and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani.