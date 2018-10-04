Inzamam, Shoaib boost Qalandars' morale ahead of Yorkshire Vikings encounter

Shoaib Akhtar advised the youngsters to be in company of those who are better than them. — Geo News

ABU DHABI: Two of Pakistan’s cricketing legends - Inzamam Ul Haq and Shoaib Akhtar - along with former CEO of ICC Haroon Lorgat met Lahore Qalandars’ players to boost their morale ahead of action in Abu Dhabi T20.



The duo encouraged players to give their best and play aggressively during the tournament.

“This is the best opportunity you have to show the world what you have got. Go and give your best,” Akhtar told squad at pep talk session arranged ahead of Lahore Qalandars game against Yorkshire Vikings.

“You should know that you are the best in your field and that’s why you’re here, representing the team,” he added.

Akhtar advised the youngsters to be in company of those who are better than them.

“In such company you will always get to learn,” he said.

Inzamam wished players all the best for the cricketing action.

“I wish you all the best. Have faith in yourself and give your best,” the former batting legend and the current current chief selector told the players.

Haroon Lorgat, the former ICC CEO from South Africa also spoke to the players.