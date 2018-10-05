Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Oct 05 2018
By
REUTERS

Lebanon's Hariri expects new cabinet in 7-10 days: TV interview

By
REUTERS

Friday Oct 05, 2018

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri in the parliament building at downtown Beirut, Lebanon, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/Files
 

BEIRUT: Lebanon will have a new government within seven-ten days and the economy cannot withstand any more delay, Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday.

Since a parliamentary election in May, political wrangling has prevented Lebanon from forming a national unity government, raising concerns in a country with one of the world’s highest rates of public debt.

“The economic situation is very difficult...(it) can’t bear political disputes,” Hariri said in an interview on a prime-time television show on Thursday night. “There are solutions, which (President Michel Aoun) and I have discussed.”

In the five months since the May vote, Hariri has expressed optimism several times about a near breakthrough.

Key parties in Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system have jostled over ministries, as foreign donors urged avoiding any more delay and Lebanese politicians warned of economic crisis.

A Paris donors conference in April yielded pledges of billions, conditional on reform that a new government will have to undertake.

Lebanon’s last coalition government continued as a caretaker administration after the May vote, which produced a parliament tilted in favour of the Hezbollah movement.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM