PTI’s Hingoro accused of harassing Hyderabad hospital staff

Friday Oct 05, 2018

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Mohammad Hingoro is embroiled in another controversy as a video of Civil Hospital's staff protesting against his misbehaviour emerged on Thursday. 

A video which was recorded two days earlier went viral on social media after a video of Hingoro misbehaving with Hyderabad police station staff went viral.

In the video, paramedical staff of Civil Hospital can be seen protesting against the PTI leader. 

According to reports, the staff was protesting against Hingoro for meddling with the day to day operations of the hospital and harassing them.

"Hingoro would visit the hospital at night and harass the doctors along with the hospital staff," a member of the hospital staff said.

Further, the hospital staff said, "He would walk in intoxicated and harass the staff and also go into the wards and make videos."

On Thursday, a video of Hingoro misbehaving with officials of Makki Shah Police Station had emerged.

Video emerges of PTI's Ali Hingoro misbehaving with Hyderabad police

ASI says Hingoro entered police station, threatened officials and freed a man who had been taken into custody

The video was recorded on the night of October 2 when Hingoro along with 15 others barged into Hyderabad’s Makki Shah Police Station to press for the release of a man taken into custody after his car collided with an electric pole and led to a protest by residents of the area.

In the video which has gone viral, the PTI leader can be heard misbehaving with police officials present in the station and asking them to “quietly sit down”.

