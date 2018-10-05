President constitutes 13-member National Economic Council

President Arif Alvi on Friday, October 5, 2018, constituted a 13-member National Economic Council which will be chaired by PM Imran Khan, according to a notification issued by the government. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday constituted a 13-member National Economic Council which will be chaired by PM Imran Khan, according to a notification issued by the government.

The chief ministers of all four provinces will be members of the NEC, which will also include Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister of Planning Khusro Bakhtiar, and PM's advisor on commerce, textiles, industries and investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

Further, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht will represent his province in the council while from Sindh, Minister for Food and Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Khuhro will be a member of the NEC.



According to the notification, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Balochistan MPA Jan Jamali, and PM's Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain will be members of the NEC.